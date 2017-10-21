Bakayoko starts for Chelsea against Watford

Chelsea have named Tiemoue Bakayoko in the starting line-up for Saturday's Premier League clash with Watford.

There had been concerns Cesc Fabregas would be Antonio Conte's only fit central midfielder for the game against Marco Silva's side, with Bakayoko picking up a knock against Roma on Wednesday to add to long-term injuries to N'Golo Kante and Danny Drinkwater.

However, the former Monaco man has recovered in time for the meeting at Stamford Bridge, while defender David Luiz has also shaken off concerns over his fitness to line up in defence alongside Antonio Rudiger and captain Gary Cahill.

Cesar Azpilicueta fills in on the right for the injured Victor Moses, while the first-choice front three of Pedro, Eden Hazard and Alvaro Morata all start.