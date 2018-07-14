Balbuena next in as West Ham recruitment drive continues

West Ham have signed Paraguay international defender Fabian Balbuena from Corinthians on a three-year deal.

The 26-year-old moves to London Stadium for an undisclosed fee reported to be worth in the region of £4million.

Balbuena is Manuel Pellegrini's sixth major signing after taking charge of the Hammers, following Jack Wilshere, Ryan Fredericks, Lukasz Fabianski, Andriy Yarmolenko and Issa Diop to London.

"I'm really excited for this new challenge and my target is to meet the demands of the Premier League," the centre-back said.

"Obviously to be at West Ham is an extra motivation, and I want to do my best to help the team."

West Ham open their Premier League campaign at Liverpool on August 12 and are understood to be on the verge of making Lazio midfielder Felipe Anderson their club-record purchase.