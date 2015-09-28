Baldini departs Tottenham

Franco Baldini has left his position as ​technical director of Tottenham and will now spend time "outside of club football", the Premier League club have confirmed.

Baldini was appointed at White Hart Lane during the reign of Andre Villas-Boas but was criticised for how the club spent the money generated from Gareth Bale's sale to Real Madrid.

A host of players were brought into the club following Bale's departure, largely with disappointing results, with the likes of Roberto Soldado, Paulinho, Vlad Chiriches and Etienne Capoue having all been sold on.

Big-money arrival Erik Lamela remains in Mauricio Pochettino's plans but the Spurs boss pushed for the appointment of former Southampton recruitment chief Paul Mitchell in November last year.

Mitchell's subsequent arrival signalled the end for Baldini's tenure, with the club confirming the expected departure by mutual consent on Monday.