Bale back in Real training for Bayern test

Real will take on Bayern at the Bernabeu in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final, as they look to take another step towards securing a long-awaited 10th triumph in Europe's premier club competition.

Bale missed Monday's training session because of flu-like symptoms, but returned on Tuesday to prepare for the visit of the Champions League holders and Bundesliga champions.

Both Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo, who was back in full training on Monday after missing four games with knee and thigh problems, are therefore likely to feature against Pep Guardiola's men.

A statement on the Spanish club's official website read: "Real Madrid completed the last session prior to the first leg of the semi-finals of the Champions League against Bayern Munich, which will be held on Wednesday at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

"Carlo Ancelotti gave prominence to the ball in a workout that featured 18 players, including Gareth Bale, who did not train yesterday (Monday) because of flu."