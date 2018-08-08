Bale calls for improvements at Madrid

Gareth Bale said Real Madrid are still adjusting to life under head coach Julen Lopetegui and called for improvements, while insisting that there were no problems in attack following the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Madrid beat Roma 2-1 in the International Champions Cup on Tuesday, with Bale providing a superb assist for Marco Asensio's opener before scoring one himself, continuing the Wales international's impressive pre-season form.

Bale scored an eye-catching equaliser against Juventus in Madrid's previous match but he said that settling into a new way of working under Lopetegui, who replaced Zinedine Zidane in the close season, has not been straightforward.

"It's always difficult," Bale told Real Madrid TV. "The new coach is here with his new ideas and we still have things to improve.

"It's never easy to play with a new coach, but in attack we're fine.

"We do what the coach wants, scoring goals, winning games.

"We want to start the new season."

Midfielder Dani Ceballos said Lopetegui's approach differed to that of Zidane, while agreeing with Bale's assessment of the Madrid attack.

Ronaldo's sensational €100million switch to Juventus prompted speculation that Madrid would move for a new forward but Ceballos said the talents of Bale, Karim Benzema and Asensio would compensate for the loss of the Portuguese.

"We are playing differently, with another type of passing and longer positions," said Ceballos. "That is what the coach has asked of us from the first day.

"This Madrid has a goal, Bale is plugged in, Karim is there, and Marco."He [Lopetegui] is not going to notice the absence of Cristiano."