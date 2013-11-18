Bale could skip friendlies, says Wales boss Coleman

The attacker became the world's most expensive player during the close-season, moving to Real Madrid from Tottenham for a reported €100million, and Coleman acknowledged the 24-year-old has more pressure on him now he is part of Carlo Ancelotti's side.

With Madrid competing both domestically and on the European stage, Bale is likely to feature heavily, and Coleman insists he will only play if 100 per cent fit.

"I have to look at him long-term," Coleman said.

"He's going to get a lot of extra attention and if he's feeling fatigued or tired mentally as much as I want him on the pitch and we need him I'll have to look at it.

"We need to look after him as well.

"Maybe, depending on who we are playing against in a friendly (he could sit out)...but then he'll probably say he wants to play in every game."

Coleman also revealed he intended to build up a relationship with Madrid so there was no tension around call-ups in the future.

"I spoke with Gareth on Friday, we are going to go over and speak with their whole staff to bring ourselves closer to Madrid," he added.

"We have to build bridges. We need them with us. It's dialogue we have to have with Madrid.

"They have to know and be comfortable that when he comes with us, they know what we are doing and how we prepare because he has a special programme in Madrid regarding his rehabilitation.

"They have to feel comfortable that when he’s with us we are doing everything to send him back in one piece."