Bale deal caused 'intense' pressure for AVB

The Welsh attacker eventually swapped White Hart Lane for the Santiago Bernabeu a day before the transfer window closed in a world-record move reportedly worth €100million.

Villas-Boas, 35, has been able to strengthen his squad heavily as a result, with seven players arriving at Spurs - three of whom for club-record sums.

But the former Porto boss is relieved to see the back of the window, and one of football's biggest transfer sagas along with it.

"The pressure we were subjected to by the player has been intense," he said.

"The influence of Real Madrid has been very big and you get to a point where you have to consider if it’s feasible not to accept an offer and whether you can press on with a player in that state of mind.

"Obviously, we should be happy with the transfer fee that was paid. Players want to win championships and I believe that with Gareth that is within reach.

"At the end of the day, it’s up to a player to decide if he wants to stay or wants to go."

The Portuguese coach also lamented the window not ending before the start of the season, claiming the uncertainty over Bale's future had left him with an issue as he prepared his team, for the new season.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has also called for the market to end earlier, having waited until the final week of the window to sign three of the four players to arrive at the Emirates Stadium in the window.

“The clubs like it as it is but the coaches are of the opinion that the market should be closed earlier," Villas-Boas added.

"The coaches need time to prepare their teams for the season. Most coaches would like it to be open less time and closed earlier; obviously we will have to have further meetings."