Bale in Football League Team of the Decade

The Wales international was recognised for his two seasons in the Championship with Southampton, where he spent the early part of his career as a left-back before moving on to Tottenham.

Bale was joined in the XI, which took into account the 10 years from 2005 to 2015, by a host of Premier League players, with Swansea City duo Ashley Williams and Angel Rangel joining Bale and Leicester City defender Wes Morgan in the back four.

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana headlined the midfield as a result of his outstanding performances for Southampton, with Wes Hoolahan of Norwich City and Cardiff City's Peter Whittingham also selected.

The forward line featured Rickie Lambert, who worked his way through the divisions before joining Liverpool for the 2014-15 campaign, as well as Glenn Murray, currently of Crystal Palace, and Blackburn Rovers' Jordan Rhodes.

Eddie Howe was selected as manager of the team, while Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel was chosen between the posts.