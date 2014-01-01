Bale to miss Real Madrid friendly with PSG

The Welshman did not train with the rest of the Real squad on Tuesday after picking up the injury in training a fortnight ago.

Bale - who moved to the Bernabeu from Tottenham for a world-record fee in the close-season - struggled with back and thigh problems earlier in the season, but has notched seven times in 10 La Liga appearances in a promising start to his career in Spain.

Real returned to training on Sunday following time off for the mid-season break, but Bale had to train alone.

Centre-back Raphael Varane is also unavailable for selection on Thursday, with the Frenchman continuing to suffer with a knee injury.

Carlo Ancelotti's side return to Liga action against Celta Vigo on Monday.