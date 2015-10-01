Bale named in Wales squad despite Real Madrid injury absence

Gareth Bale has been named in the Wales squad for their Euro 2016 qualification clashes agianst Bosnia-Herzegovina and Andorra.

The Real Madrid attacker has not played since suffering a calf injury in his club's Champions League victory over Shakhtar Donetsk on September 15.

However, he has been named in Wales' 25-man party for the games on October 10 and 13.

Chris Coleman's unbeaten side sit top of Group B and need one point from the two matches to be sure of a place in next year's tournament in France.

Liverpool midfielder Joe Allen and Crystal Palace's Joe Ledley were both named in the squad despite also having injury concerns over recent weeks.

Manager Coleman said of Bale: "If he is fit to meet up with us I will look to play him in Bosnia. We need our strongest team on the pitch to get the result.

"We need a point from two games and we want to take care of our own business. We need another performance."

Squad in full: Wayne Hennessey, Daniel Ward, Owain Fon Williams, Ashley Williams, Ben Davies, James Chester, James Collins, Chris Gunter, Neil Taylor, Ashley Richards, Adam Henley, Joe Allen, Aaron Ramsey, David Edwards, Andy King, Joe Ledley, Emyr Huws, Jonathan Williams, David Vaughan, Hal Robson-Kanu, Simon Church, David Cotterill, Tom Lawrence, Sam Vokes, Gareth Bale.