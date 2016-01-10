Bale not obsessed with Ballon d'Or

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale said he does not think about individual awards as his team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo goes up for a third successive Ballon d'Or on Monday.

Bale scored a hat-trick on Saturday as Madrid welcomed new coach Zinedine Zidane with a 5-0 win over Deportivo La Coruna.

The Wales international has scored eight goals in his past four games but was reportedly saddened by the sacking of Rafael Benitez.

However, Bale said he must go on with life, and claimed he had no interest in this year's Ballon d'Or ceremony.

"Individual awards – I don't think about them at all, they’re nothing that I want to think about. It’s for other people to sort out themselves," Bale said

"For me, I just want to work hard for the team and try to win as many titles as I can."

Ronaldo faces stiff competition from Barcelona duo Lionel Messi and Neymar, who are favourites over the Portugal international after helping Barcelona to five trophies in 2015.