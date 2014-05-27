Bale out of Wales squad to face Netherlands

Bale, who scored in Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League final win over Atletico Madrid on Saturday, was named in Chris Coleman's 23-man squad for the friendly in Amsterdam on June 4 but has now been forced to pull out.

The 24-year-old has been carrying a leg injury for a "few weeks" according the Welsh Football Association, and will be rested to ensure he does to make the injury worse.

"Gareth Bale has withdrawn from the Welsh squad to travel to Amsterdam to face the Netherlands in a friendly international next week," the FA confirmed on Tuesday.

"Bale has been troubled with a leg muscle injury for a few weeks.

"His place in the squad will be taken by Fulham's George Williams."