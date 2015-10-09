Bale ready to start for Wales, says Coleman

Chris Coleman has played down any fears over Gareth Bale's calf problem and stated the Wales winger will start Saturday's Euro 2016 qualifier against Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Bale injured his calf in the Champions League win over Shakhtar Donetsk last month and has made just one appearance off the bench for Real Madrid since limping off at the Santiago Bernabeu in September.

However, with Wales on the verge of qualifying for their first European Championship, manager Coleman denied there had been any recommendation from Madrid as to Bale's fitness.

"We have had no information [from Madrid] that Gareth can only play 30, 45 or 60 minutes against Bosnia," he told reporters.

"We do not take chances with players and Gareth will start. If he was a doubt that he could not start then he wouldn't.

"We know there is a lot at stake but we would not risk him. He is fit to start, but I am not sure he is fit enough for 90 minutes.

"We will monitor how it goes as we have two games in four days, which is tough, so he is unlikely to play 90 in both.

"But he has looked good in training and we have had no limits on how long he is able to play."

Wales have not featured at a major tournament since the World Cup in 1958 but will reach Euro 2016 with a point from their final two qualifiers against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Andorra.