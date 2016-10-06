Bale reflects on 'positive' point in Austria

Gareth Bale hailed a "positive" point for Wales as they drew in Austria in World Cup qualifying, despite leading twice.

The Real Madrid man delivered a teasing cross and a dangerous throw-in to prompt a goal from Joe Allen and an own-goal from Kevin Wimmer, but Marko Arnautovic twice equalised to earn the hosts a draw.

However, Wales remain top of Group D on goal difference with this result, and Bale was happy to reflect on a solid return.

"This is a very difficult place to come, but we ground out a 2-2 draw," he was quoted as saying by the BBC. "Austria will beat a lot of teams here, a point is positive.

"Our home form is important, we need to win there now [against Georgia]."

Bale's manager Chris Coleman agreed with his star man, suggesting the Euro 2016 semi-finalists were not at their best in Vienna.

"We have to be honest and say we'll take that point tonight," he said. "It wasn't our best performance, we know that, but Austria are a very good team at home.

"To take three points, we needed to be at our very best in every department - but we weren't. We found a way, though, by hook or by crook, and we rode our luck at times.

"If you can get something when you are not at your best it is a good sign."