Bale set to be fit for Clasico despite Wales absence

Wales boss Chris Coleman has suggested Gareth Bale will be fit in time for El Clasico on November 21 despite not being selected for the friendly with Netherlands in Cardiff.

Bale is not in the squad for the friendly at Cardiff City Stadium on November 13, with Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey also not selected, as the pair recover from calf and hamstring problems respectively.

Madrid forward Bale limped out of his side's 3-0 win over Levante in the first game back following the international break, in which he helped Wales qualify for Euro 2016.

And Coleman explained it was a case of not wishing to gamble on Bale's fitness rather than anything more concerning.

"I think, having [had] the correspondence with Madrid, he'll probably figure in the next game for them [after the international break] I would imagine," he explained.

"But they want to use this time wisely and carefully and get him up to speed. We respect that.

"Gareth also wants to do what's right. It's not in our nature to take risks with players."

Bale is likely to be involved against Barca in the first Clasico of the season at the Santiago Bernabeu - the rivals currently level on points at the top of La Liga.

On Sunday, Bale posted a picture of his return to training on Twitter with the message: "Back on the pitch stepping up my rehab!"