Bale staying at Real - agent

Gareth Bale has no intention of leaving La Liga giants Real Madrid at the end of the season, his agent Jonathan Barnett said.

The Wales international has endured a tricky second season at Santiago Bernabeu, receiving criticism from the Spanish press and being jeered by his own supporters.

Bale, who joined Real for a world-record fee from Tottenham in September 2013, was also criticised for his showing in a 2-1 UEFA Champions League semi-final first-leg defeat at Juventus on Tuesday.

Manchester United and Chelsea are both reportedly interested in bringing Bale back to the Premier League, but Barnett does not foresee his client leaving the Spanish capital.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: "Why would he look to go elsewhere?

"Real Madrid are the number one club in the world.

"There's always interest in him - but as far as we are concerned he'll be at Real Madrid next summer."