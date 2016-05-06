Bale suffers strained knee

Real Madrid have confirmed that Gareth Bale has suffered a strain to his right knee.

The Wales international is understood to have taken a knock in the closing stages of the 1-0 Champions League semi-final second-leg win over Manchester City on Wednesday.

Reports in Spain state the problem is a minor one and is unlikely to keep him out of action for more than four to five days, although he is expected to sit out Sunday's La Liga match with Valencia at Santiago Bernabeu.

"Following medical tests, Gareth Bale has been diagnosed with a strain to the joint of his right knee," a Madrid statement confirmed on Friday. "His recovery will continue to be monitored."

Goalkeeper Keylor Navas is also expected to sit out the Valencia match after Madrid confirmed he has developed tendinitis in his left Achilles.

The news is a blow to Madrid's lingering title hopes, with striker Karim Benzema still struggling with a hamstring problem and Cristiano Ronaldo having only returned to action against City after missing two games with a similar injury.

Madrid are a point behind Barcelona and Atletico Madrid at the top of the table with two games to play.