Ballack left out of latest Germany squad

Germany coach Joachim Low recalled midfielder Simon Rolfes for the three games but again opted not to pick experienced playmaker Ballack whose international career seems all but over.

"Michael is not nominated for the coming three games. The decision was discussed with him. We had been in constant contact and we had a meeting in late March as well," Low said in a statement.

The 21-year-old Reus has scored 10 times this season helping to give relegation-threatened Borussia Moenchengladbach a chance of holding on to their Bundesliga status.

"Obviously I am very honoured and proud to finally be part of the team," Reus told reporters.

He has not yet made his debut for the senior team after twice being called up for friendly games last year but failing on both occasions to make the team due to injuries that forced him to pull out prior to the matches.

"Marco has had an interesting development and (has got) good prospects," said Low. "He deserved a call-up after playing very well in the past weeks and being very dangerous up front."

Low decided not to call up central defender Per Mertesacker to give him time to recover from minor injuries and must cope without defender Jerome Boateng who is still injured.

Germany host Uruguay on May 29 - a rematch of their 2010 World Cup third-place play-off - before travelling to Austria and Azerbaijan for their Euro qualifiers on June 3 and 7.

Germany top Group A with 15 points from five games, ahead of Belgium who have 10 having played a game more, and Turkey with nine in the battle to reach the finals in Poland and Ukraine.



Squad:

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Schalke 04), Rene Adler (Bayer Leverkusen), Tim Wiese (Werder Bremen).

Defenders: Philipp Lahm (Bayern Munich), Holger Badstuber (Bayern Munich), Arne Friedrich (VfL Wolfsburg), Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund), Marcel Schmelzer (Borussia Dortmund), Dennis Aogo (Hamburg SV), Christian Traesch (VfB Stuttgart).

Midfielders: Sven Bender (Borussia Dortmund), Mario Goetze (Borussia Dortmund), Sami Khedira (Real Madrid), Toni Kroos (Bayern Munich), Thomas Mueller (Bayern Munich), Bastian Schweinsteiger (Bayern Munich), Mesut Ozil (Real Madrid), Lukas Podolski (Cologne), Marco Reus (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Simon Rolfes (Bayer Leverkusen), Andre Schuerrle (Mainz 05).

Forwards: Mario Gomez, Miroslav Klose (both Bayern Munich).