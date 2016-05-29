Ballack: Schweinsteiger indispensable for Germany

Former Germany international Michael Ballack has urged national team coach Joachim Low to include Bastian Schweinsteiger in his squad for Euro 2016 even if the Manchester United midfielder is not 100 per cent fit.

Schweinsteiger is still recovering from a knee injury he sustained in March, but did nonetheless make Low's provisional squad for the upcoming tournament in France.

It remains to be seen whether the 31-year-old will fully recover in time for the Euros, but Ballack feels Schweinsteiger is indispensable for the world champions.

"His situation has not changed much since March. The question is now whether it makes sense to take him to France. I think there is a realistic chance he can and will help the team," Ballack told Welt am Sonntag.

"He will definitely not be 100 per cent fit because there is simply not enough time. He will miss match rhythm. But it is not all about being 100 per cent fit for someone like him.

"Bastian is the kind of player who is priceless for a coach because of the way he leads a team at a major tournament. He is a player who commands respect from your opponents. He is indispensable for Germany. Leaving him at home is only excusable if his health does not permit him to go.

"I think he can play a role at the Euros. I would totally understand it if the coach includes him in the squad even if he knows Schweinsteiger could miss the first two games or so."