Ballon d'Or 2016 results in full: Griezmann joins Ronaldo, Messi on podium

As expected, Cristiano Ronaldo claimed his fourth Ballon d'Or on Monday, beating Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann to the accolade.

Ronaldo added to his 2008, 2013 and 2014 awards after a stellar 2016 for club and country, winning the Champions League and Euro 2016 with Real Madrid and Portugal respectively.

Messi, a five-time winner of the gong, was unable to add to his haul despite helping Barcelona retain their LaLiga title in 2015-16.

Griezmann's impressive performances with Atletico Madrid and, in particular, France helped him to make the podium, while Messi's Barca colleagues Luis Suarez and Neymar were fourth and fifth respectively.

Ballon d'Or 2016 final rankings:

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)

2. Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

3. Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid)

4. Luis Suarez (Barcelona)

5. Neymar (Barcelona)

6. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)

7. Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City)

8. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)

9. Pepe (Real Madrid)

9. Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus)

11. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund)

12. Rui Patricio (Sporting CP)

13. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United)

14. Arturo Vidal (Bayern Munich)

14. Paul Pogba (Manchester United)

16. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

17. Dimitri Payet (West Ham)

17. Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

17. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)

No votes: Koke (Atletico Madrid), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur), Diego Godin (Atletico Madrid), Paulo Dybala (Juventus), Sergio Aguero (Manchester City), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Gonzalo Higuain (Juventus), Andres Iniesta (Barcelona), Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich), Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Luis Suarez (Barcelona).