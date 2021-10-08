Ballon d'Or 2021: Nominees announced for the Yachine Trophy

The nominees for the Ballon d'Or 2021 Yachine Trophy are in, with France Football's award for the greatest goalkeeper on Earth set to be announced in December.

Last year, the award was cancelled for the first time in its history, owing to the pandemic but the Ballon d'Or is returning for 2021 and taking the previous 12 months of football into account.

BDO 2021 The favourites to be crowned the best men’s player this year

Among the nominees, Premier League keepers Ederson, Emi Martinez, Edouard Mendy and Kasper Schmeichel receive the nod, after winning the Premier League, Copa America, Champions League and FA Cup respectively.

Yachine Trophy Ballon d'Or 2021 award nominees

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

(Real Madrid) Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan, PSG)

(AC Milan, PSG) Ederson (Manchester City)

(Manchester City) Samir Handanovic (Inter Milan)

(Inter Milan) Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)

(Aston Villa) Edouard Mendy (Chelsea)

(Chelsea) Keylor Navas (PSG)

(PSG) Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich)

(Bayern Munich) Jan Oblak (Atlético de Madrid)

(Atlético de Madrid) Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester)

