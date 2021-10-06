Where's every Premier League owner from?

The Premier League is truly global - in its players, its reach, its audience and of course, in its boardrooms.

These days, as many clubs are owned or at least part-owned by Americans as Brits. There are consortiums, sole owners and partial owners across the league, with varying degrees of wealth.

NEWS Newcastle takeover may be back on as Saudi Arabia hints to lift beIN SPORTS’ ban

So who owns your club?

A post shared by FourFourTwo (@fourfourtwouk) A photo posted by on

The current Premier League owners Club Owner/s Estimated wealth Nation/s Arsenal

Stan Kroenke $8.2B USA Aston Villa

Nassef Sawiris, Wesley Edens $10.4B Egypt, USA Brentford Matthew Benham $3M UK Brighton & Hove Albion Tony Bloom (75.61%) $1.3B UK Burnley ALK Capital (84%) $48M USA Chelsea

Roman Abramovich $14.5B Russia/Israel Crystal Palace Steve Parish, Joshua Harris (18%), David S. Blitzer (18%) $5.7B UK/USA Everton

Farhad Moshiri (77.2%)

Bill Kenwright $2.9B Iran/UK Leeds United Andrea Radrizzani (63%), 49ers Enterprises, York Family and others (37%) $4B Italy, USA Leicester City The Srivaddhanaprabha Family $3.7B Thailand Liverpool

John W. Henry, Tom Werner $2.8B USA Manchester City

Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan $22B UAE Manchester United

The Glazer Family $4.7B USA Newcastle United

Mike Ashley $2.5B UK Norwich City

Delia Smith, Michael Wynn-Jones (53%), Michael Foulger (15%) $30M UK Southampton Gao Jisheng (80%), Katharina Liebherr (20%) $4B China, Switzerland Tottenham Hotspur

Joe Lewis (70.6% of 85% holding company), Daniel Levy (29.4% of 85% holding company) $4.9B UK Watford Gino Pozzo $120M Italy West Ham United

David Sullivan (51.1%), David Gold (35.1%) Albert Smith (10%) $1.6B UK, USA Wolverhampton Wanderers Guo Guangchang, Liang Xinjun, Wang Qunbin $9.14B China

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get three issues delivered for just £3. The offer ends October 17, 2021.

Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now

READ NEXT

IN THE MAG Cristiano Ronaldo special! PLUS the 100 greatest grounds in Britain, inside the new Milan, Sol Campbell, Fernandinho, Manics and more

RANKED! Every Premier League kit this season from worst to best

GUIDE FIFA 22 news: Pre-order now – plus release date, cover, trailer and everything else we know so far