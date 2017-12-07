Ballon d'Or: Who joined Ronaldo and Messi in the top 30?
Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo matched Lionel Messi's record mark of Ballon d'Or wins, but who else made the top 30 for 2017?
Cristiano Ronaldo won his fifth Ballon d'Or to equal Lionel Messi's record haul and go back-to-back for the second time in his decorated career.
The Portugal star claimed football's top individual honour ahead of Messi and Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar, who finished third.
Ronaldo was one of seven Real Madrid players to make the top 30 following another impressive year from Los Blancos as a second successive Champions League triumph undoubtedly contributed to their attacker's success on Thursday.
Look below to see who else made the top 30 and which clubs hold the balance of power in European football.
1. Ronaldo2. Messi3. Neymar4. Buffon5. ModricLe classement complet December 7, 2017
1. Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid and Portugal
2. Lionel Messi, Barcelona and Argentina
3. Neymar, PSG and Brazil
4. Gianluigi Buffon, Juventus and Italy
5. Luka Modric, Real Madrid and Croatia
6. Sergio Ramos, Real Madrid and Spain
7. Kylian Mbappe, PSG and France
8. N'Golo Kante, Chelsea and France
9. Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich and Poland
10. Harry Kane, Tottenham and England
11. Edinson Cavani, PSG and Uruguay
12. Isco, Real Madrid and Spain
13. Luis Suarez, Barcelona and Uruguay
14. Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City and Belgium
15. Paulo Dybala, Juventus and Argentina
16. Marcelo, Real Madrid and Brazil
17. Toni Kroos, Real Madrid and Germany
18. Antoine Griezmann, Atletico Madrid and France
19. Eden Hazard, Chelsea and Belgium
20. David de Gea, Manchester United and Spain
21. Leonardo Bonucci, AC Milan and Italy
21. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Borussia Dortmund and Gabon
23. Sadio Mane, Liverpool and Senegal
24. Radamel Falcao, Monaco and Colombia
25. Karim Benzema, Real Madrid and France
26. Jan Oblak, Atletico Madrid and Slovenia
27. Mats Hummels, Bayern Munich and Germany
28. Edin Dzeko, Roma and Bosnia and Herzegovina
29. Dries Mertens, Napoli and Belgium
29. Philippe Coutinho, Liverpool and Brazil
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.