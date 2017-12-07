Ballon d'Or: Who joined Ronaldo and Messi in the top 30?

Cristiano Ronaldo won his fifth Ballon d'Or to equal Lionel Messi's record haul and go back-to-back for the second time in his decorated career.

The Portugal star claimed football's top individual honour ahead of Messi and Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar, who finished third.

Ronaldo was one of seven Real Madrid players to make the top 30 following another impressive year from Los Blancos as a second successive Champions League triumph undoubtedly contributed to their attacker's success on Thursday.

Look below to see who else made the top 30 and which clubs hold the balance of power in European football.

1. Ronaldo2. Messi3. Neymar4. Buffon5. ModricLe classement complet December 7, 2017

1. Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid and Portugal

2. Lionel Messi, Barcelona and Argentina

3. Neymar, PSG and Brazil

4. Gianluigi Buffon, Juventus and Italy

5. Luka Modric, Real Madrid and Croatia

6. Sergio Ramos, Real Madrid and Spain

7. Kylian Mbappe, PSG and France

8. N'Golo Kante, Chelsea and France

9. Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich and Poland

10. Harry Kane, Tottenham and England

11. Edinson Cavani, PSG and Uruguay

12. Isco, Real Madrid and Spain

13. Luis Suarez, Barcelona and Uruguay

14. Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City and Belgium

15. Paulo Dybala, Juventus and Argentina

16. Marcelo, Real Madrid and Brazil

17. Toni Kroos, Real Madrid and Germany

18. Antoine Griezmann, Atletico Madrid and France

19. Eden Hazard, Chelsea and Belgium

20. David de Gea, Manchester United and Spain

21. Leonardo Bonucci, AC Milan and Italy

21. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Borussia Dortmund and Gabon

23. Sadio Mane, Liverpool and Senegal

24. Radamel Falcao, Monaco and Colombia

25. Karim Benzema, Real Madrid and France

26. Jan Oblak, Atletico Madrid and Slovenia

27. Mats Hummels, Bayern Munich and Germany

28. Edin Dzeko, Roma and Bosnia and Herzegovina

29. Dries Mertens, Napoli and Belgium

29. Philippe Coutinho, Liverpool and Brazil