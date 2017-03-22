Ballymena ball boy gets sent off by referee for excessive celebrating

Ballymena United took on Coleraine in a Northern Ireland Premiership derby clash on Tuesday night.

Eoin Bradley had given Coleraine the lead in the first half, moments after missing a penalty.

But chaos unfolded in the 78thminute, when Ballymena managed to equalise through Johnny McMurray.

After the home side's partying had subsided, a Ballymena ball boy was sent off by the referee for his excessively celebrations in front of Irish league legend William “Winkie” Murphy.

So enraged was the youngster that he had to be removed by stewards.

Your move, Charlie Morgan.

