Balotelli: The goals will come at Liverpool

The Italian moved to Anfield from Milan in August for a fee thought to be in the region of £16 million, as manager Brendan Rodgers attempted to replace the influential Luis Suarez.

But Balotelli has struggled to recreate the form that saw him net 26 times in 43 Serie A appearances at Milan, with the 24-year-old yet to get off the mark in nine Premier League outings this campaign.

The striker has found the target twice in cup competitions and the Italy international has spoken out to dismiss criticism of his languid playing style, rating his performances so far as seven out of 10.

"Seven because I run more than before," he told Fox Sports Australia.

"Because goals, they will come. It is something that's just not coming at the moment. But it's not something that has just gone.

"Run, like I'm running now, I've never run like this.

"I don't need people to believe in me so long as I believe in myself. The important people for me are my family and my few close friends, as long as they believe in me.

"Some think because I didn't score and didn't start well this season that I can't be one of the top players, a really good player for this team. That's their business.

"I don't care what stories people say about me because I know they are lying."