Balotelli: I am no longer a kid

Mario Balotelli has resolved to "live like a man" after ending his Liverpool misery by returning to Milan on loan.

Balotelli secured a temporary switch back to his former club on Thursday having made just 10 Premier League starts for Liverpool after his move from San Siro last year.

"It all happened so quickly," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport. "[Agent Mino] Raiola told me on Saturday.

"I knew I would find another team because I am not finished. But I am grateful to Milan, because, to tell the truth, I did not expect them to bring me back.

"The 'yes' from [Milan owner Silvio] Berlusconi was the biggest surprise of them all."

Balotelli claims his game was not suited to the style of Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers but is determined to repay the faith shown in him by Milan boss Sinisa Mihajlovic.

"He wanted to look me in the eyes, to understand if I had the right motivation," Balotelli added. "He listened to me. I told him that I have understood my errors and that if he gave me this chance, I would not let him down.

"I have a huge debt towards him."

Balotelli's career has been dogged by reports of poor attitude and his regular antics off the pitch, particularly during his time at Manchester City prior to his first Milan stint.

"I feel like someone who has just put the first part of his career to one side," he explained. "[I've] played and lived like a boy. But the 'match' is not over.

"Now I will have my say and live like a man. I know that many people don't believe in my comeback but I have to try and have the belief that I can do it.

"I have a promise to keep to myself, my family, Milan, Mihajlovic, Raiola and all those that want the best for me. I know that I cannot make any more mistakes.

"I am no longer a kid. I’ve wasted too many chances."