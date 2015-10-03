Balotelli to miss Napoli clash

AC Milan's Mario Balotelli is expected to miss the visit of Napoli in Serie A after he failed to take part in training this week due to a muscle injury.

The striker had been hoping to re-join the squad after missing a number of training sessions, but remained in the gym before leaving Milanello without taking part in any formal training sessions ahead of the clash at San Siro.

Balotelli has scored once in five appearances for Milan since joining on a season-long loan from Liverpool, but his injury is likely to keep him sidelined until after the two-week international break that follows the clash with Napoli.

Carlos Bacca may be drafted into Sinisa Mihajlovic's starting line-up in place of Balotelli as the Milan coach looks to bounce back from a 1-0 defeat to Genoa.

Mihajlovic will be unlikely to have Keisuke Honda at his disposal as the Japanese midfielder recovers from a bout of flu, while Ignazio Abate, Jeremy Menez, M’Baye Niang and Philippe Mexes all miss out through injury, and Alessio Romagnoli is suspended following his red card against Genoa.