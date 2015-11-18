Balotelli out for four weeks after surgery

AC Milan will have to make do without the services of Mario Balotelli for an additional four weeks after the striker successfully underwent groin surgery on Wednesday.

Balotelli - on loan from Liverpool - has not featured for the San Siro side since their 1-0 Serie A defeat at the hands of Genoa on September 27.

Milan were initially hopeful Balotelli would be able to shake off the injury by resting, but the Italy international has gone under the knife and will be sidelined for another month or so.

A club statement read: "AC Milan would like to communicate that Mario Balotelli has undergone surgery in Munich.

"The surgery was successful and the recovery process will last four weeks, unless there are any complications."

Balotelli has netted once in four Serie A appearances since his return to Milan.