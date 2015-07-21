Balotelli risks wrath of Liverpool fans after backing Sterling

Mario Balotelli has risked the wrath of Brendan Rodgers and the Liverpool supporters with a series of tweets in support of Raheem Sterling.

The England international made his debut for Manchester City on Tuesday after completing his move from Anfield last week, scoring inside three minutes in the 2-2 draw with Roma in the International Champions Cup - a game City went on to win after a penalty shootout.

Sterling's drawn out departure from Liverpool caused anger within the club's fans, his widely reported switch coming after turning down the offer of a new contract and failing to report to pre-season training on time.

However former City man Balotelli, in a move that could see the ire of Liverpool's supporters turn on him, has backed his former team-mate.

"Well done @sterling31! Best answer. Keep it up," his sequence of Twitter posts began.

"Liverpool fans are amazing but I hope @sterling31 will play at his best because he deserve it. He's a good guy young and talented…

"…support him Like you always did. He gave everything to this club and respect it so im sad to see this. YNWA , Liverpool is a family ALWAYS."