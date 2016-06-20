Balotelli Turkey talk 'made up', says agent

Mario Balotelli's agent has described reports the striker is bound for Besiktas as "made up".

The Italian spent the 2015-16 campaign on loan at AC Milan from Liverpool, but scored just once in 20 Serie A appearances.

Silvio Berlusconi, who owns the San Siro club, confirmed last month the 25-year-old would not be retained, prompting speculation over his future.

It was reported recently that Balotelli could be heading to the Turkish Super Lig, with Mino Raiola quoted as the source of those claims - but he has rubbished such talk.

"They made it up out of the blue that there was interest from Besiktas in Balotelli," Raiola told Marca.

"A journalist called me, pretending to be the president of the Turkish club. Mario has to return to Liverpool and speak with his coach Jurgen Klopp."

Balotelli, who was left out of Italy's Euro 2016 squad, has struggled to make an impact at Anfield, his 16 Premier League appearances yielding a solitary goal.