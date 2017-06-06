Balotelli will play for Dortmund, claims Raiola

Mario Balotelli's agent Mino Raiola has claimed the Nice attacker will play for Borussia Dortmund in 2017-18.

The Bundesliga side are believed to be keen to sign a new striker ahead of next season amid ongoing uncertainty around the future of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who is a reported target for Paris Saint-Germain.

Raiola was spotted at Dortmund's headquarters on Tuesday and suggested his visit was related to a potential move for Balotelli.

"Yes," the flamboyant agent told Bild when asked whether he was in attendance to discuss a transfer for Balotelli.

"Balotelli will play for Dortmund."

The 26-year-old enjoyed a successful 2016-17 campaign for Nice after underwhelming spells with Liverpool and AC Milan, scoring 15 goals in 23 Ligue 1 outings, but his contract at the Allianz Riviera expires at the end of June.

Regardless of Raiola's comments, however, a move to Dortmund is by no means a guarantee, with Bild suggesting the agent's remarks were merely a distraction, adding that he was most likely acting for an unnamed youth player he also represents.