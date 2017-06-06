Balotelli will play for Dortmund, claims Raiola
Mario Balotelli's agent has fuelled speculation the attacker could leave Nice for Borussia Dortmund ahead of next season.
Mario Balotelli's agent Mino Raiola has claimed the Nice attacker will play for Borussia Dortmund in 2017-18.
The Bundesliga side are believed to be keen to sign a new striker ahead of next season amid ongoing uncertainty around the future of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who is a reported target for Paris Saint-Germain.
Raiola was spotted at Dortmund's headquarters on Tuesday and suggested his visit was related to a potential move for Balotelli.
"Yes," the flamboyant agent told Bild when asked whether he was in attendance to discuss a transfer for Balotelli.
"Balotelli will play for Dortmund."
The 26-year-old enjoyed a successful 2016-17 campaign for Nice after underwhelming spells with Liverpool and AC Milan, scoring 15 goals in 23 Ligue 1 outings, but his contract at the Allianz Riviera expires at the end of June.
Regardless of Raiola's comments, however, a move to Dortmund is by no means a guarantee, with Bild suggesting the agent's remarks were merely a distraction, adding that he was most likely acting for an unnamed youth player he also represents.
