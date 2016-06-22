Baptista backs Tite for success with Brazil

Former Brazil international Julio Baptista believes newly appointed coach Tite can bring success to the five-time world champions.

Tite has been tasked with leading Brazil to qualification for the 2018 World Cup after he was confirmed as Dunga's replacement on Monday.

The 55-year-old, who guided Corinthians to domestic glory in 2011 and 2015, arrives at a time when Brazil are struggling to hit the heights expected of them following their group-stage exit at the Copa America Centenario in the United States.

But Baptista – who won 47 caps and is now plying his trade with Orlando City in MLS following stints at Sevilla, Real Madrid, Roma and Arsenal – has backed Tite to get Brazil back on track.

"It's a new experience," the 34-year-old former Cruzeiro forward told Omnisport.

"He is a coach who has won a lot with Corinthians.

"It is something that I think can bring a lot of benefits to Brazil."

It was a Copa America campaign to forget for Brazil in more ways than one.

A handball incorrectly awarded as a goal gave Peru a 1-0 win in Brazil's final group game, meaning Dunga's men not only lost but failed to make the knockout phase of the tournament for the first time since 1987.

Brazil's failure came after their quarter-final appearance at last year's Copa America in Chile, having suffered a 7-1 demolition against Germany as hosts of the 2014 World Cup.

Asked what has gone wrong for the once almighty Brazil, Baptista – a two-time Copa America winner in 2004 and 2007 – added: "Copa America is a very difficult competition. It's very short. You can fail in such a short amount of time.

"Obviously it's a very competitive competition. Teams have a lot of talent and unfortunately Brazil couldn't get out of the group."