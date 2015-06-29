Barbados eliminated from World Cup qualifying after fielding ineligible player

Barbados have been thrown out of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying by FIFA after fielding an ineligible player in the second leg of their victory over Aruba.

Already two goals up from the first leg, Barbados beat Aruba 1-0 at home in the return meeting on June 14 to book a place in the next round of qualifiers.

However, Hadan Holligan - Barbados' goalscorer in the second leg - played when he should have been serving a one-match suspension for picking up two previous yellow cards.

FIFA announced on Monday that Aruba had been awarded a 3-0 victory in the match, giving them a 3-2 aggregate win and qualification at Barbados' expense.

Barbados have also been fined CHF 6,000.