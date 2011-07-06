Barca to begin title defence at Malaga

Barca's arch-rivals Real Madrid, whose last title came in 2008, host Athletic Bilbao, and Valencia, who finished third last season, play at Osasuna, the RFEF said after the draw was made at their headquarters outside Madrid.

The season-opening Spanish Super Cup between La Liga champions and holders Barca and King's Cup winners Real will be played over two legs on August 14 and August 17.

The first leg will kick off at Real's Bernabeu stadium at 10pm local time and the return leg at the Nou Camp will start at 11pm.

The pair are due to meet in the league for the "Clasicos" on December 10/11 in Madrid and April 21/22 in Barcelona, although the match at the Bernabeu may have to be rescheduled because of Barca's participation in the FIFA Club World Cup.

Fixtures:

Opening weekend (August 20/21)

Osasuna v Valencia

Real Sociedad v Atletico Madrid

Villarreal v Sporting Gijon

Malaga v Barcelona

Real Betis v Sevilla

Espanyol v Granada

Real Vallecano v Real Mallorca

Real Madrid v Athletic Bilbao

Levante v Real Zaragoza

Racing Santander v Getafe

Matchday 2 (August 27/28)

Valencia v Racing Santander

Atletico Madrid v Osasuna

Sporting Gijon v Real Sociedad

Barcelona v Villarreal

Sevilla v Malaga

Granada v Real Betis

Real Mallorca v Espanyol

Athletic Bilbao v Real Vallecano

Real Zaragoza v Real Madrid

Getafe v Levante

Matchday 3 (September 11/12)

Valencia v Atletico Madrid

Osasuna v Sporting Gijon

Real Sociedad v Barcelona

Villarreal v Sevilla

Malaga v Granada

Real Betis v Real Mallorca

Espanyol v Athletic Bilbao

Real Vallecano v Real Zaragoza

Real Madrid v Getafe

Racing Santander v Levante

Full fixtures here