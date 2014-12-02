Barca boss Enrique not underestimating Huesca

The 26-time winners travel west to the third-tier side in the fourth round of the tournament, and the head coach is keen to avoid an upset over the two legs.

Barca have won their last five matches in all competitions and are playing in the Copa del Rey for the first time this season after having a bye in the previous rounds.

With a clash against city rivals Espanyol this weekend in La Liga, and a UEFA Champions League game with Paris Saint-Germain next week, Luis Enrique is keen to rotate his squad to keep them fresh.

However, he has warned those coming in to play to their full potential to ensure they hold a strong advantage going into the second leg in two weeks' time.

"Tomorrow's game against Huesca is a good chance to watch some players who are not having much playing time this season," he said.

"Huesca will be tough opponents and we have to take the game as seriously as we can.

"It will be a unique occasion for Huesca. We are planning not to be the ones who are surprised."

Among those expected to come into the side are goalkeeper Jordi Masip, full-back Douglas and young striker Munir.