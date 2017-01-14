Barca calm on Messi contract situation - Suarez

Luis Suarez has no doubt Lionel Messi will renew his deal at Barcelona despite the uncertainty over contract talks.

The thought of Messi departing Camp Nou has always seemed unfeasible, but the superstar forward's deal is set to expire at the end of next season, with Barca chief executive Oscar Grau admitting on Wednesday LaLiga limits on club spending could prove troublesome in agreeing a renewal.

However, speaking before Barca battered Las Palmas 5-0 on Saturday, president Josep Maria Bartomeu said there are no "nerves" over the situation and Suarez believes that any doubts over the progress of negotiations is being exaggerated by the media.

"The movie [rumours] is created by you [the media]," Suarez told beIN Sports.

"The president has said that they want him to renew, but they always end up misunderstanding some things that are said.

"The club knows what it wants with Messi. We are very calm in spite of everything that is said."

Suarez scored twice in the Las Palmas rout, with Messi, Arda Turan and Aleix Vidal also on target.

But the Uruguay forward, who this week scored his 100th Barca goal against Athletic Bilbao, stopped short of describing the latest win as Barca's best performance of the season.

"Everything is on the merit of the team and our work," he added.

"I do not know if it was our best game of the season, but we had to beat a rival that always causes us complications.

"The important thing was to get the three points."