Barca complete Cillessen signing

Barcelona have confirmed the signing of Netherlands goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen from Ajax.

The 27-year-old will compete with Marc-Andre ter Stegen at Barca, who are set to sell Claudio Bravo to Manchester City.

According to Barcelona, Cillessen - who passed a medical early on Thursday - has signed a five-year contract, having cost an initial fee of €13million, which could rise to €15m depending on variables.

His buyout clause has been set at €60m.

FC Barcelona sign goalkeeper . More information at August 25, 2016

Cillessen joined Ajax from NEC in 2011 and has made more than 100 Eredivisie appearances for the Dutch giants, winning the league three times in succession from 2012 to 2014.

He has 30 caps for the national team, having helped Netherlands reach the semi-finals of the World Cup in 2014 under Louis van Gaal.

Cillessen started as Ajax lost away 4-1 to Rostov in a Champions League qualifying play-off on Wednesday, as the Dutch giants surprisingly crashed out 5-2 on aggregate.

But he may still feature in the group stages of the competitions with his new club and the LaLiga holders are among the top seeds for Thursday's draw.