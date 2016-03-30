Barca defender Mathieu set for knee surgery
France and Barcelona defender Jeremy Mathieu has been diagnosed with meniscus damage in his right knee, and will require an operation.
Barcelona have confirmed that Jeremy Mathieu will undergo surgery after he suffered knee damage playing for France this week.
Mathieu replaced Patrice Evra at half-time of the 4-2 friendly win over Russia on Tuesday but was withdrawn just eight minutes later with clear discomfort.
The 32-year-old has since undergone tests which have confirmed a partial tear of the meniscus of his right knee. He will have an operation on Thursday.
"The club will subsequently issue a statement to explain the result of this operation," Barcelona confirmed in a statement.
Mathieu could now face several weeks on the sidelines, meaning he could miss the remainder of Barca's season and be forced to sit out his home Euro 2016 finals.
