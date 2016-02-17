Barca must keep pushing - Vidal

Aleix Vidal has warned his Barcelona team-mates they cannot afford to relax after pulling six points clear at the top of La Liga.

Lionel Messi surpassed the 300-goal mark in La Liga as his brace and Luis Suarez's effort helped Barca to a 3-1 win over Sporting Gijon on Wednesday.

The win saw Luis Enrique's men move six points clear of second-placed Atletico Madrid in La Liga, but full-back Vidal said there was still plenty of work to do.

"We're doing a really good season at Liga and we have a good advantage at the standings," he told Movistar+.

"We can't relax and we have to keep this way."

Messi's landmark opener had been cancelled out by Carlos Castro before the Argentinian superstar's second just past the half-hour mark restored Barca's lead.

Suarez sealed the three points in the second half as the Spanish giants extended their unbeaten run in all competition to 31 matches.

Midfielder Ivan Rakitic said it was important for his team to continue pushing in the latter stages of the campaign.

"On the pitch you can see that we are like a big family and we kept working when Sporting equalised the game," the Croatian said.

"We have to play many matches but we're working well and our trajectory is positive. Now, we will enjoy this victory and will work to search more victories.

"The most important is what will happen at the end of the season."