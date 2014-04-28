Barca: No LFP sanction for Neymar transfer

The 22-year-old joined the Spanish champions in the close-season from Santos, with the financial arrangements surrounding his transfer causing controversy.

Sandro Rosell resigned as Barcelona president over the affair, although the club denied any wrongdoing after being charged with tax evasion by the Spanish authorities.

And in a statement released on Monday, Barca revealed they had been cleared of breaching league rules.

"FC Barcelona wish to express their satisfaction at the resolution of the Economic Control Committee of the Lliga Nacional de Futbol Professional (LFP) that there is no existence of any irregular conduct committed by FC Barcelona in the signing of Neymar Jr. The committee met last Wednesday, April 23rd and its decision was published last Friday.

"According to the committee: "in view of the appeal made to the LFP by FC Barcelona (...), there is no evidence of any irregular conduct committed by the club which would have infringed the rules and regulations of the LFP. As a result of this, no further action in this matter will be taken".

"The Economic Control Committee of the Lliga Nacional de Futbol Professional (LFP) ordered FC Barcelona to provide a series of documents in February and, having analysed them in full, has reached the decision that there were no irregularities whatsoever by the club in the signing of Neymar Jr.

"In a spirit of transparency, FC Barcelona would like to place on record its complete willingness to continue to provide the committee with any further information related to the signing."