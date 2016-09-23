Barca the only club for Messi - Fabregas

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas insists Barcelona are the only club who can take care of superstar Lionel Messi.

Fabregas and Messi played together for three seasons, when the Spaniard was with the LaLiga giants from 2011-14.

The 29-year-old has no doubt Barca are the only outfit capable of caring for Messi, who is now sidelined with a groin injury.

"Messi is the best in the world without any doubt," Fabregas told Cadena COPE.

"I think the club are the only club in the world who can take care of Messi. They have done so in recent years.

"They have always taken care of him. It's the best club for him."

Messi is expected to miss three weeks after suffering a groin injury in his side's LaLiga draw with Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

Fabregas revealed he had spoken to the Argentina star after the setback.

"Today I have not spoken to Messi. Yesterday, I asked him how he was and he was well. It's a pity," he said.

"He will recover soon."