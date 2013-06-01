Barca reach 100 points, Sociedad grab fourth

In his first campaign Barca coach Tito Vilanova equalled Real Madrid's points haul set under Jose Mourinho and beat predecessor Pep Guardiola's club record of 114 goals in a season, both set last year.

Barca finished top having scored in all 38 games and were 15 ahead of second-placed Real who signed off with a 4-2 home win over Osasuna.

"With everything that has happened to us it has been a very good season," Vilanova told a news conference. "If people aren't happy with this we are moving into new times."

Atletico Madrid's Diego Costa scored twice in a 3-1 win at Real Zaragoza as the King's Cup winners finished third with 76 points. Real Sociedad snatched fourth place, and the Champions League play-off slot, from Valencia.

Antoine Griezmann earned Sociedad a 1-0 win at Deportivo La Coruna while four goals from Alvaro Negredo helped Sevilla sink 10-man Valencia 4-3 at the Sanchez Pizjuan.

"We are very satisfied," said Sociedad coach Philippe Montanier who has already agreed a move to Stade Rennes in his native France.

FRENCH CONNECTION

"It is the second time in recent years Sociedad have qualified for the Champions League and it was with a French coach again," he added referring to Raynald Denoueix.

Sociedad ended on 66 points. The three Europa League places went to Valencia in fifth, Malaga in sixth and Real Betis in seventh.

Malaga's participation in Europe depends on them winning their appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport as they bid to overturn a UEFA one-year ban for delays in payments to creditors.

At the other end of the table Celta Vigo completed their escape act by winning 1-0 at home to Espanyol, condemning Real Mallorca, Galician rivals Deportivo and Real Zaragoza to relegation.

Celta finished on 37 points while Mallorca had 36 after a 4-2 home win over Real Valladolid. Deportivo, who had started the day in a safe position, ended on 35 and Zaragoza were bottom with 34.

Barca scored three times in the opening 16 minutes at the Nou Camp through David Villa, Cesc Fabregas and Martin Montoya as the hosts tore Malaga apart.

Andres Iniesta curled in a fourth at the start of the second period before Pedro Morales volleyed a consolation goal for the visitors and their departing coach Manuel Pellegrini in the 56th minute.

Popular French defender Eric Abidal was given a rousing reception as he went on as a 75th-minute substitute to play his last minutes for Barca after the club said on Thursday they would not be renewing his contract.

MOURINHO FAREWELL

Gonzalo Higuain, Michael Essien, Karim Benzema and Jose Callejon scored as an under-strength Real Madrid ensured coach Mourinho ended his three-year spell in the Spanish capital on a high note.