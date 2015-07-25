Barca should target treble repeat - Suarez

Luis Suarez has challenged his Barcelona team-mates to try and defend all three titles the club won during his debut season at Camp Nou.

Suarez scored in Barca's UEFA Champions League victory over Juventus and was key to La Liga and Copa del Rey successes after serving his ban for biting.

And the Uruguay international sees no reason why Barca should not target a defence of all three trophies this term.

"It was very difficult at the time I came, I came here to train," he told Barca TV.

"It was quite difficult in such a short time. I was coming to a new club, a new city and it was a big change.

"But I was very proud of my season and the way I integrated into the team. Also, to continue my ambition to always want to achieve new things.

"Barca is the greatest team in the world and it's your obligation to win every competition you play in. We shouldn't prioritise one competition, we shouldn't make a priority, we need to do the best we can in all of them and try to win."

Alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar, Suarez formed a potent forward line for Luis Enrique - the trio registering 122 goals in all competitions between them.

"I think we're well covered in attack, we have players who can play in any position in the attack," he added.

"It's always nice and healthy and it's always a benefit for the team.

"It's not just us three but the whole team that needs to maintain the same rhythm and mentality and keep trying to win.

"It's very important to continue with that ambition and to achieve important things."