Barca's Adriano could miss start of season

The Brazilian utility man, who has made 90 league appearances since joining the Catalan giants from Sevilla in 2010, has been ruled out for four to six weeks after the problem was discovered during a routine pre-season medical.

The 29-year-old was subjected to a check-up earlier this week after reporting back for training with the first-team squad.

A statement on the club's official website read: "Adriano Correia has undergone an electrophysiological study in order to treat the abnormal heart rhythm discovered during his medical on Monday.

"He will be sidelined for four to six weeks. The player will undergo physical training during this time."

Barcelona begin their pre-season campaign at Recreativo Huelva on Saturday.