Barcelona agree Afellay transfer
ROTTERDAM - PSV Eindhoven and Barcelona have reached agreement over the transfer of Dutch international Ibrahim Afellay during the next window in January, the Dutch club said on their website on Monday.
The 24-year-old midfielder is still negotiating with the Spanish champions about the terms of his contract.
PSV will receive a transfer fee of 2-4 million euros, according to Dutch media reports.
