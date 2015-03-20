Barcelona and Bilbao request Bernabeu final

A number of potential venues have been put forward to the Spanish Football Federation, but the preference of this year's finalists is to play the fixture at the home of 2014 champions Real Madrid.

"The Spanish Federation had received requests from some cities to host the Cup, but not from Madrid," said Albert Soler, Barca's director of sporting institutional relations.

"Since both clubs wish to play the final at the Bernabeu, we made a formal request to Real Madrid and, therefore, will be waiting for an official response.

"So far we have not considered any other option than the Bernabeu, as we await an answer from the federation."

The decision over whether the final can be played at the Bernabeu is now said to be "in the hands of Real Madrid".