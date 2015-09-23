Barcelona and River Plate learn potential World Club Cup opponents

Barcelona are likely to face Mexican side Club America in their quest for glory at the Club World Cup in Japan.

The draw for this year's edition of the international club competition took place in Zurich on Wednesday, with UEFA Champions League holders Barcelona and reigning Copa Libertadores champions River Plate already placed in opposite semi-finals.

Club America must defeat the AFC champions in Osaka on December 13 to set up a clash with Luis Enrique's men. The AFC Champions League concludes on November 21.

River's opponent will be one of Auckland City, the winner of Japan's J-League or the winner of the CAF Champions League.

Oceanian champions Auckland, who have competed in six previous Club World Cups are due to play the J-League champions in Yokohama on December 10, although they will play the AFC Champions League runner up if the AFC Champions League winner is a Japanese club.

Both semi-finals will take place on December 16, with the final to be staged at Yokohama International Stadium on December 20.

Club World Cup draw:

Quarter-finals

Club America v AFC Champions League winners

CAF Champions League winners v Auckland City/J-League Champions

Semi-finals

Barcelona v Club America or AFC Champions League winners

Auckland City/J-League Champions or CAF Champions League winners v River Plate