Barcelona are looking at January signings, confirms Robert

Barcelona are looking at potential signings for the January transfer window, technical secretary Robert Fernandez has confirmed.

The Camp Nou side's ban from registering new players is coming to an end, with close-season arrivals Arda Turan and Aleix Vidal set for the green light to make their debuts in 2016.

Robert admitted a string of injuries had weakened Luis Enrique's squad, which makes further additions more likely, though he did warn the mid-season market can be a difficult one to operate in.

"We have time to think if we sign someone and that is the most important thing," he told Radio Catalunya. "We are looking at things because we have an obligation to do so.

"We would be fine without injuries, but there is no denying that these problems have weakened us. We are looking at the possibility of signing someone, but we must be very calm.

"The winter market is not easy. Nolito? He is a good player and he is showing it Sunday after Sunday."

On his side's bid to have Turan registered prior to the end of the transfer ban following Rafinha's injury and Barcelona's request to FIFA, Robert was not particularly hopeful.

"The idea that Arda can play now because of the Rafinha injury is difficult, it is a legal matter," he said. "We are all waiting for Arda and Aleix.

"I find it difficult to see them playing before January, but still do not have an answer. We are expecting that at any moment."