Barcelona call up 15-year-old Lamine Yamal for Sunday's LaLiga game vs Atletico Madrid

Barcelona have called up 15-year-old attacker Lamine Yamal for Sunday's LaLiga game against Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou.

Yamal, who was born in Matarò just outside Barcelona in 2007 to a Moroccan father and an Equatorial Guinean mother, has impressed coach Xavi and was invited to train with the first team back in September.

The winger has been the standout player in Barcelona's Juvenil A team this season and has already represented Spain at Under-19 level.

"Everyone that's there can take part [in the game]," Xavi said on Saturday when asked about the youngster's inclusion.

"He has a lot of talent despite only being 15 years old. He has personality, talent, one vs one. He's strong. He's a player who can mark an important era at the club.

"He's happy and grateful to be on the list. If the circumstances arise in which he can take part, I'm sure he can help us."

Yamal is not 16 until July and if he plays on Sunday, he will become the youngest player ever to appear for Barcelona's first team in an official match.