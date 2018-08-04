Barcelona confirm Aleix Vidal set for €10.5m Sevilla return

Sevilla have struck a deal with Barcelona to bring right-back Aleix Vidal back to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan for an initial fee of €8.5million, potentially rising to €10.5m.

Vidal signed for Barca in 2015 after just a single - albeit impressive - season with Sevilla, who were reported to have collected €15m for him.

Barca brought Vidal in as competition at right-back for Dani Alves, but due to a registration ban he was unable to play until the second half of 2015-16.

A hamstring injury disrupted the end of his season, but there were general suggestions Barca were ready already to sell Vidal ahead of the 2016-17 campaign.

He stayed but made just six appearances all season in LaLiga, as Sergi Roberto became first choice on the right side of defence.

Vidal featured 15 times – mostly from the bench – last term and Sevilla's interest again became known, as Barca's asking price reportedly came down.

The 28-year-old won the Europa League and was capped by Spain during his previous Sevilla spell.

He is set to sign a four-year deal and will become Sevilla's sixth permanent signing of Pablo Machin's reign after Ibrahim Amadou, Joris Gnagnon, Tomas Vaclik, Roque Mesa and Sergi Gomez.